College Student Killed 5 More Injured In Upstate NY Crash

April 22, 2017 4:36 PM

MARYLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A car filled with college students has crashed into an upstate New York highway median and rolled over, killing one person and injuring five.

State police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday in the town of Maryland.

Police say the students from the State University of New York at Cobleskill were headed east on Interstate 88 when the vehicle entered the center median, rolled over and came to rest in the west lane. A westbound vehicle struck the car.

One student died later at Albany Medical Center. SUNY Cobleskill officials identified him as 19-year-old Douglas Alvarez, of Mamaroneck. The other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia