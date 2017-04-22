Man Shot After Telling LA Officers He’d Kill Them

April 22, 2017 8:34 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man was shot multiple times after threatening to kill officers.

Officer Sal Ramirez with the Los Angeles Police Department says officers were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun in the North Hills area of the city on Saturday.

When officers arrived, Ramirez says the man said he had a gun and was going to kill them.

At least one officer shot Ramirez, who was hit in the torso several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

