Russian Accused Of Running Spam Ring Is Indicted In US

Greater Sacramento Unity BallMayor Darrell Steinberg, Chet Hewitt, President & CEO, Sierra Health Foundation and Barry Broome, President and CEO, Greater Sacramento Economic Council, were honorary chairs for an evening of celebration and partnerships at Unity Ball 2017 at the Hyatt Regency on April 20th The Board of Directors has worked closely with the new leadership and staff to bring new programs including a customer service focused Job Center, Adult High School Diploma program, Youth Empowerment Programs, Certified Nursing Assistant Certification, housing counseling, Reentry Program and Black Child Legacy Campaign and to have also foster numerous partnerships to bring services and opportunities to youth and adults in the larger community. The annual Unity Ball is a special event where community leaders come together to celebrate the Urban League’s accomplishments and impact while raising critical funds to support the important programs that help underserved youth and adults achieve economic self-reliance. Unity Ball 2017l included special award recognition and a guest performance from nationally acclaimed American Soul Singer, Freddie Jackson. Among his well-known hits are “Rock Me Tonight”, “Have You Ever Loved Somebody”, “Jam Tonight” and “You Are My Lady”.