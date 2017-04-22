Thousands Of Californians Expected To Join March For Science

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people in cities across California are expected to join in the nationwide March for Science.
Organizers say Saturday’s demonstration in Los Angeles is expected to be the second largest in the country after Washington, D.C. Demonstrators are expected to march throughout downtown Los Angeles amid 90-degree temperatures.
Marches are also planned in San Francisco, Berkeley, San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento, San Diego and Palm Springs, among dozens others.
Alex Bradley, lead organizer of the Los Angeles march, says the event is nonpartisan and will stress that “evidence-based facts matter and should drive our policy decision-making.”
More than 500 such marches are planned across the country, anchored in Washington. Organizers say the marches stem from science-related budget cuts, such as proposed 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.