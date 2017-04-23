California Police Ask For Help To Find Boy

April 23, 2017 8:03 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Southern California are asking for anyone with information about a missing 5-year-old boy who was with his father to come forward.

South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said at a news conference Sunday that investigators have had a difficult time getting answers from the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. He was arrested Saturday after paramedics found him passed out in a park.

Miller says Andressian’s statements have been “convoluted and contradictory.”

Miller says that a judge set Andressian’s bail to $10 million.

Officials say the mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr. reported Saturday that her estranged husband had failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place. The parents are divorcing and share custody.

Miller says officer have finished searching the park where the man was found.

