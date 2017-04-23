College Student Killed During Hammer Throw At Track Meet

April 23, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Chicago, College Students, death, hammer throwing, student killed

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.

Wheaton College officials say 19-year-old student Ethan Roser of Cincinnati was volunteering at a track and field competition at the school Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a hammer.

The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. The athlete holds a grip at the other end of the wire and spins several times before releasing it. The hammer weighs as much as 16 pounds.

The college says Roser was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.

Other details about the accident weren’t immediately released.

School officials say Roser was a freshman from Cincinnati.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia