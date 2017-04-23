Couple, 77, Die After Hit By Drunken Driver

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A husband and wife have died after police say they were struck by a drunken motorist as they were walking across a village street on Long Island.
Nassau County police say the couple, both 77, were hit by a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening in Massapequa Park and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.
Police say 63-year-old John Hartwig, of Massapequa, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday. Police did not know if he has hired a lawyer.