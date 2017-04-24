WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Amber Alert Issued For 1 Year Old Girl Out Of Southern California

April 24, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Child abduction, Southern California

RANCHO CUCAMUNGA (CBS13) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lexi Segura.  She is described as a Hispanic girl, 3 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

The suspect is Daniel Segura, who is a 38-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet five inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a dark baseball cap and blue jeans.  He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck and authorities say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, he was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant with California License Plate “6WEE209.”

The Amber Alert is in effect in Los Angeles, orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

If you see the vehicle, call 9-1-1.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia