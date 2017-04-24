Amber Alert Issued For 1 Year Old Girl Out Of Southern California

RANCHO CUCAMUNGA (CBS13) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lexi Segura. She is described as a Hispanic girl, 3 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans, and pink shoes.
The suspect is Daniel Segura, who is a 38-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet five inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a dark baseball cap and blue jeans. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck and authorities say she should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to authorities, he was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant with California License Plate “6WEE209.”
The Amber Alert is in effect in Los Angeles, orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
If you see the vehicle, call 9-1-1.