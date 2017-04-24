Giants Call-Up Top Prospect Christian Arroyo From Sacramento

April 24, 2017 3:43 PM
After dealing with a wave of early-season injuries and an offense with little-to-no production, the San Francisco Giants have recalled 21-year-old infielder Christian Arroyo from the Sacramento River Cats.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, a source close to the team said the Giants are finally bringing up their top position player in the farm system.

The former first round draft pick out of Hernando High School had spent the previous three seasons moving from low-A ball to double-A, solidifying himself as one of the best hitting prospects the Giants have to offer. In just 16 triple-A games this year with Sacramento this year, Arroyo is hitting an absurd .446 batting average (29 hits in 65 at-bats) with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.171 OPS.

It’s unknown of when he will make his debut with the big league club, but with outfielders Jarrett Parker and Denard Span out with injuries, the Giants have had to resort to putting Brandon Belt in left field and moving Buster Posey to first base. The move will give the Giants even more infield depth, as Arroyo has experience playing third and second base as well as shortstop.

