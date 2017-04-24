2 Dead In Suspected Sacramento Home Invasion At Grow House

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The investigation continues into a deadly home invasion at a south Sacramento home growing marijuana.
Shots rang out about 4 a.m. Sunday in an apparent robbery at a home on 68th Street near 38th Avenue. Two people were found dead, Sacramento police say.
Investigators could be seen coming and going from the house reported to be completely converted into a pot grow. Detectives were seen using metal detectors searching other areas.
“That’s scary that someone got killed and it probably happened down the street from where I was sleeping,” said neighbor Susana Avalos.
Officers say a third victim was found a short distance away on Cunningham Way. That person received a non-life threatening wound.
No suspect description has been released.