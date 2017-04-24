In full swing; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/24

Hour 1
Its a Monday in the world of sports, which means tons of stories, hear Doug and Grant speak about the latest rumors swirling around the NFL draft, how the Oakland A’s are playing well, while the Giants are not.
Hour 2
Marc Spears of ESPN joined the fellas to break down the latest around Steve Kerr’s injuries and leave of absence, how he thinks the Cavs are a shoe in to win the East and why he is completely done being a life long Raider fan.
Hour 3
In hour three of the show the “Do it All” analyst Kenny Albert joined the show and spoke to Doug and Grant about the NHL playoffs and how he has called 12 games in 4 different series in 12 days! That plus how he thinks the young NHL talent can compare to the young NBA talent.
Hour 4
Kevin Durant has been announced to play in game 4 tonight, listen as the fellas give their opinion on the news, plus Ted Keith of Sports Illustrated comes on to talk a little MLB.