In full swing; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/24

April 24, 2017 7:12 PM
Hour 1

455012302 In full swing; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/24Its a Monday in the world of sports, which means tons of stories, hear Doug and Grant speak about the latest rumors swirling around the NFL draft, how the Oakland A’s are playing well, while the Giants are not.

 

Hour 2

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball down court against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on February 13, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Kevin Durant (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Marc Spears of ESPN joined the fellas to break down the latest around Steve Kerr’s injuries and leave of absence, how he thinks the Cavs are a shoe in to win the East and why he is completely done being a life long Raider fan.

 

 

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

In hour three of the show the “Do it All” analyst Kenny Albert joined the show and spoke to Doug and Grant about the NHL playoffs and how he has called 12 games in 4 different series in 12 days! That plus how he thinks the young NHL talent can compare to the young NBA talent.

 

 

Hour 4

Boston Red Sox's Matt Barnes, left, reacts as he is ejected from the game for throwing a pitch behind Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado in the eighth inning. On right is Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland. The Red Sox defeated the Orioles by score of 6-2 to avoid a series sweep at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has been announced to play in game 4 tonight, listen as the fellas give their opinion on the news, plus Ted Keith of Sports Illustrated comes on to talk a little MLB.

 
