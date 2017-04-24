Jason Ross: Hey Kid, Save the Season for the Giants

Desperate times call for desperate measures. I guess a (6-13) start was a trigger for some panic. Combine that with your staff ace electing to ride a dirt bike on an off day that resulted in a bad injury. Mix in being ranked 21st in the majors in runs and the Giants needed a kick in the pants.

Let me introduce you to 21 year old Christian Arroyo. Arroyo is listed as their #2 prospect overall but the top one that isn’t a pitcher. He got the call on Monday to come up from the Sacramento RiverCats to play third base for the Giants. He was crushing it in triple A as he started the season batting .446 (29-65) with 7 doubles, 3 Home Runs, and 12 RBI in just 16 games. His time in the show was coming, it just wasn’t supposed to be this quickly.

He will be in the lineup every day for Bochy at 3B and now they will move Nunez to the outfield. This move felt very un-Giant like but they did not think they would be in this spot. So let’s go to his debut on Monday in San Francisco. He didn’t register a hit, as he went 0-4 but there was an energy at the park. It probably helped that the Dodgers were in town and that Matt Cain was very impressive. The Giants found the way to get a much needed win and now after the first 20 games they find themselves at a disappointing (7-13). They are also 1-0 with Arroyo, and 1-0 against the Dodgers.

Arroyo will be able to find his way amongst the lineup but they may need to him to have the impact that other top prospects around the majors have had in recent years. Remember when the Cubs waited to bring up Kris Bryant? They finally let him loose and he won the rookie of the year. Arroyo has huge expectations on him which is always unfair, but the Giants called him up for a reason and they desperately need him. So no pressure kid, just save the season.