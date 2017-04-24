Lionel Messi Wins El Clasico On Final Play

While you were (presumably) watching the NBA Playoffs, much of the rest of the world was watching El Clasico (soccer!) between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Storylines run deep in this rivalry: these two teams have twice as many Spanish league titles (56) as every other team combined; they are two of the wealthiest, successful clubs in the world with unquestionably the two best players on the planet; and, on top of all that, has a cultural significance whose roots can be traced back to the Spanish Civil War.

Taking all that into account, Sunday’s match was a big one. A win for Real would have effectively locked up another league title by putting them six points ahead of Barcelona. Conversely, Barca could pull themselves even on the table in terms of points, but ahead on the tiebreaker with Real.

After 92 minutes of thrilling soccer, it appeared that the match would end in a 2-2 draw. That’s when it was Lionel Messi time.

That’s as good of a team move as you’ll see, sparked by Sergi Roberto at the beginning – but there was never a doubt who the assassin would be on the business end of that run.

The best in the world, winning the biggest game in Spain, with a sparkling call from Ray Hudson for BeIN Sports. Put it right into my veins, that’s the good stuff.