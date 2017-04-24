Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the weekend NBA Playoff games and predicted what teams are going to the second round. The guys also talked about Steve Kerr’s back problems, and what the team will do without him on the bench. The guys ended the hour talking to the biggest Rockets fan in Sacramento, Keith, about the Rockets Thunder series. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Jabrill Peppers from Michigan having a diluted sample in the NFL Combine Drug test, and how it will affect his status in the draft. They then got into the NFL Draft and what to look for on Thursday night. The guys also gave their best and worst from the weekend.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show the Eric Hasseltine, Memphis Grizzlies Radio Play by Play, joined the guys to talk about the Grizzlies Spurs series. The guys also talked about the strange press conference yesterday with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams. The guys finished the hour by finishing up their best and worst from the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

