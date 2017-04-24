No, I Think I’m Going to Keep The Microphone: The Lo-Down – 4/24

April 24, 2017 3:33 PM
2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 NFL Draft, MLB, NBA, NFL

Hour 1

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the weekend NBA Playoff games and predicted what teams are going to the second round.  The guys also talked about Steve Kerr’s back problems, and what the team will do without him on the bench.  The guys ended the hour talking to the biggest Rockets fan in Sacramento, Keith, about the Rockets Thunder series.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers answers questions from members of the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Jabrill Peppers from Michigan having a diluted sample in the NFL Combine Drug test, and how it will affect his status in the draft.  They then got into the NFL Draft and what to look for on Thursday night.  The guys also gave their best and worst from the weekend.

 

 

Hour 3

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates after making the game winning shot against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies won 110-108 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show the Eric Hasseltine, Memphis Grizzlies Radio Play by Play, joined the guys to talk about the Grizzlies Spurs series.  The guys also talked about the strange press conference yesterday with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams. The guys finished the hour by finishing up their best and worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

