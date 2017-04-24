Out of Line; The Drive – 04/24/17

April 24, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Myles Garrett, Russell Westbrook, Samsung, Steve Kerr, Steven Adams, Warren Sapp

HOUR 1:

672095964 Out of Line; The Drive 04/24/17

(Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kayte is back! She, Dave, and Nate talk the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Warren Sapp’s comments on Myles Garrett for Morning Brew. Then, more on Russell Westbrook’s clash with a reporter after yesterday’s playoff game.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

672080658 Out of Line; The Drive 04/24/17

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Patrick Beverly’s confrontation with a fan after a playoff game this weekend. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Warren Sapp, the Rockets and Thunder series, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr missing games. Then, Dave explains his parenting when it comes to what teams his kids can root for.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

steve kerr Out of Line; The Drive 04/24/17Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Steve Kerr’s injuries and how it may effect the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. Then, some talk on LaVar Ball before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:
More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia