TMZ: Elton John Cancels Shows After Contracting Bacterial Infection

April 24, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: bacterial infection, Elton John

TMZ is reporting on its website that Elton John has contracted a bacterial infection, forcing him to cancel shows between now and May 5.

Elton recently contracted a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” while flying home from Santiago, Chile, a representative told TMZ. He received immediate treatment and was told by doctors to rest, a source close to TMZ says. He’s expected to make a full recovery and hit the stage again on June 3.

The canceled shows were at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and a show in Bakersfield.

