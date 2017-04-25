Body Of Man Found Near Pavilions Shopping Center

April 25, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found near the Pavilions Shopping Center Tuesday morning.

The scene is at a parking lot along the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

A passerby spotted the body and reported it to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department around 4 a.m. Deputies say there appeared to be some trauma to the man’s upper body.

Medics responded to the scene but soon pronounced the man dead.

Authorities have only identified the person as a man in his 30s.

Detectives are at the scene but do not believe this to be a homicide investigation.

 

