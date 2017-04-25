VOTE: Do you think the free speech rights of conservative speakers are being violated?
Cal State Stanislaus Students Petition For University To Take Stronger Stand Against White Nationalist Seen Punching Woman

April 25, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: cal state stanislaus, nathan damingo, punch

TURLOCK (CBS13) – An online petition is growing, calling on California State University Stanislaus to take a stronger stand against a white nationalist on campus.

The petition has 150 supporters and was created after Stan State student Nathan Damigo, a known alt-right, pro-white supporter, participated in a violent demonstration in Berkeley. Damigo was seen on video punching a woman in the face.

Damigo found himself in hot water in October when he launched a campaign to recruit members to his white-only group, Identity Europe. He described it as “a message of empowerment to people of European heritage.”

Members of the group behind the petition say they don’t feel safe with Damigo’s presence on campus. They say he has posted flyers and has visited other campuses to give students the alt-right’s alternative view.

A spokeswoman for the school says the university provides a safe and secure learning and working environment and its university police monitors for activities involving any group that may target the community.

“Being of a different ethnicity, it’s kind of scary because you wonder what could he be talking about with people who are not my ethnicity…what could they be planning? Could something — like with me walking to class — happen? I have no idea,” said student Shevani Sharma.

At noon on Wednesday, hundreds of students are expected to participate in a protest against hate speech.

