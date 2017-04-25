Correctional Officer Attacked By Inmate At California State Prison-Sacramento

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the incident happened Friday afternoon. An officer was reportedly doing a security check when an inmate charged and attacked.

The inmate, 37-year-old Pablo Melendez, was allegedly armed with a makeshift weapon.

Two other officers jumped in to subdue Melendez.

In the end, the officer attacked suffered puncture wounds to the leg and head, and also suffered lacerations to the head and arm. Melendez suffered fractured ribs, along with bruising, swelling and abrasions.

The officer was transported to the hospital and required eight sutures to the arm, officials say. The officer is now recovering at home.

Melendez was also taken to the hospital, but was taken back to the prison and placed in a segregated unit.

Melendez is serving 98 years to life sentence for a conviction of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.