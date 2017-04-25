Report: Long-Term, Gas Tax Still Not Enough To Maintain California’s Roads

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – A report released Monday by a San Francisco nonprofit says that while new state legislation provides billions for California’s roads, the money won’t be enough to maintain the state’s roads long term.
Officials with the nonprofit Next 10 released “Beyond the Gas Tax: Funding California Transportation in the 21st Century” explaining how Senate Bill 1 is a good start but more money is needed.
“We think it’s a very, very good first step,” Next 10 founder F. Noel Perry said.
But the state needs $9.8 billion more each year, Perry said.
SB 1 sponsor Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, said, however, that the bill was never intended to provide all the money needed to pay for maintenance for state and local roads, but it goes a long way.
“The money is going to help us quite a bit,” Beall said.