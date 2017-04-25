Report: Long-Term, Gas Tax Still Not Enough To Maintain California’s Roads

April 25, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Taxes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – A report released Monday by a San Francisco nonprofit says that while new state legislation provides billions for California’s roads, the money won’t be enough to maintain the state’s roads long term.

Officials with the nonprofit Next 10 released “Beyond the Gas Tax: Funding California Transportation in the 21st Century” explaining how Senate Bill 1 is a good start but more money is needed.

“We think it’s a very, very good first step,” Next 10 founder F. Noel Perry said.

But the state needs $9.8 billion more each year, Perry said.

SB 1 sponsor Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, said, however, that the bill was never intended to provide all the money needed to pay for maintenance for state and local roads, but it goes a long way.

“The money is going to help us quite a bit,” Beall said.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia