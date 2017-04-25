Hot Take Cannon; The Drive – 04/25/17

April 25, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Golden State Warriors, Jabril Peppers, Madison Bumgarner, Samsung

HOUR 1:

672774068 Hot Take Cannon; The Drive 04/25/17

(Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Warriors sweep of the Trailblazers, more from the NBA playoff action last night, and Adrian Peterson signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Then, more on the Warriors and their playoff domination before some NASCAR conversation about Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing his retirement.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

6580696841 Hot Take Cannon; The Drive 04/25/17

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Madison Bumgarner and his dirt bike accident before Threefer Madness featuring Mad-Bum, the San Francisco 49ers, and Jabril Peppers. Then, play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brian Davis, joins The Drive to talk about Russell Westbrook and the Thunder vs Rockets series.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Brian Davis interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

myles garrett 2 Hot Take Cannon; The Drive 04/25/17

(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the addition of a four-point line in basketball and how it would change the game before Sean Salisbury comes on to share his thoughts about the upcoming NFL Draft and more around the sports world. Then, some big news in the professional golf world before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:
More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia