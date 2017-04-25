HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Warriors sweep of the Trailblazers, more from the NBA playoff action last night, and Adrian Peterson signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Then, more on the Warriors and their playoff domination before some NASCAR conversation about Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing his retirement.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Madison Bumgarner and his dirt bike accident before Threefer Madness featuring Mad-Bum, the San Francisco 49ers, and Jabril Peppers. Then, play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brian Davis, joins The Drive to talk about Russell Westbrook and the Thunder vs Rockets series.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Brian Davis interview here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the addition of a four-point line in basketball and how it would change the game before Sean Salisbury comes on to share his thoughts about the upcoming NFL Draft and more around the sports world. Then, some big news in the professional golf world before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here: