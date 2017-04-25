VOTE: Do you think the free speech rights of conservative speakers are being violated?
It’s a Full-Service Show: The Lo-Down – 4/25

April 25, 2017 3:55 PM
Hour 1

vikings Its a Full Service Show: The Lo Down 4/25

(Photo by Andy King/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s NBA Playoff games last night. They also talked about the chances of Steve Kerr coming back this playoff series, and how Mike Brown will fill-in if Kerr doesn’t come back.  The guys also talked about Adrian Peterson signing with the New Orleans Saints, and how he will fit in with the team.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 29: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals to win Game Seven of the 2014 World Series by a score of 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium on October 29, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the upcoming NFL Draft, and who some of the top ranked skills position players.  They also talked about the NFL Drug testing policy, and how reliable it is.  The guys also talked about Madison Bumgarner’s apologized for his injury.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Playoffs and the Trailblazers getting swept. Also, Ken had some interesting insight on Carmelo Anthony’s current situation.  Next, Larry Holder, New Orleans Saints Beat Reporter for NOLA.COM, joins the guys to talk about Adrian Peterson signing with the Saints, and what to expect from the team this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

