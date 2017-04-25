Lawmakers To Get Update On Oroville Dam Spillway Repairs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State lawmakers are holding a hearing this morning to get an update on spillway repairs at the Oroville Dam.
This comes after California’s Department of Water Resources finally released documents on the Oroville Dam’s spillway.
The documents were initially withheld due to security concerns.
The reports are written by an independent board of technical experts who are monitoring DWR’s repair plans and making written recommendations.
“The reason you need so much review is dams are so important and the consequence of a failure of a dam could be so great,” said David Guiterrez, a technical advisor with DWR.
One recommendation has been to replace the remaining concrete in the spillway chute rather than just re-surfacing it.
The hearing on the spillway repair updates will begin at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol.