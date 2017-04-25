Man Initially Denied New Lungs Due To Pot Use Dies

April 25, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Marijuana

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A man who was denied a lung transplant at the University of Utah because marijuana was found in his system has died after suffering complications from recent surgery.

Reports say 20-year-old Riley Hancey of Park City died Saturday from complications with his double lung transplant at the University of Pennsylvania hospital.

Hancey was admitted to the University of Utah hospital in December, diagnosed with pneumonia and put on life support two weeks later. He was denied a transplant in early April after marijuana was found in his system.

University of Utah Medical Center says it doesn’t transplant organs for people with active alcohol, tobacco or illicit drug use.

The University of Pennsylvania added Hancey to its transplant list in March and moved him to Philadelphia. He received the double lung transplant March 29.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

