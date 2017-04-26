A Non-Expert’s Mock Draft Of The Top Five Picks

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

The NFL Draft is coming up and it’s the three days of the year where the NFL flexes its muscles as to how big it has become. The NFL spends three days telling us where the top college prospects are going to play next season knowing were going to watch the event. I will not pretend like I know everything about the top prospects of the draft and I’ve spent literal seconds watching tape on the top prospects of the draft. I’m not going to speculate trades either because I’m not going to act like I know what each team is thinking. With that, here’s my mock draft of the top five picks:

1. Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

There’s a lot of talk around this pick and what the Browns will do with it. Some say they’ll trade down while there is rumors saying that Cleveland will select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina. That would be the wrong pick. Myles Garrett feels like the only promised talent in this season’s draft and should be at the top of this years draft. Hopefully the Browns don’t continue to be the Browns and make the right selection.

2. San Francisco 49ers select Jamal Adams, S, LSU

If I was including trades, this is where I would throw one in. If the Browns select Myles Garrett, the 49ers should trade this pick and try to load up on more picks. If the Browns go Trubisky, then I see the 49ers drafting Garrett. However, I have the 49ers going with Jamal Adams. The 49ers need help at safety with Eric Reid being the only safety on the roster right now and Jimmie Ward working out as a safety right now. Solomon Thomas would be another solid pick here but that would make three consecutive seasons San Francisco goes with a defensive lineman in the first round.

3. Chicago Bears select Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Marson Lattimore is the best corner back in this season’s draft and the Bears only had eight interceptions this season. A player like Lattimore can give the Bears that boost in the secondary they need. Last season with the Buckeyes, Lattimore had four interceptions and ran one back for a touchdown. The Bears could go quarterback here but defense wins championships and the Bears are going to give new quarterback Mike Glennon all the chances they can.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars select Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Fournette has a chance to become a star in the NFL. Jacksonville has needed a consistent running game for a while now. The Jaguars have been in the bottom half of rush yards per game for the past five seasons and plugging in Fournette could change that instantly. Fournette to the Jaguars might be the best match between player and team in the draft this season.

5. Tennessee Titans select Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Thomas is a big defensive lineman who can stop the run and get pressure on the quarterback. Any team in the league can use a player like Thomas and at this point in the draft Thomas would be the best available player. The Titans are a team trending up and are at a point where they can select the best overall player remaining and plug him into the system. Another player to look out for at five is Mike Williams out of Clemson.