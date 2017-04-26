Amber Alert Issued For 6-Year-Old-Boy Allegedly Abducted In Los Angeles

April 26, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Amber Alert, Child abduction

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert out of Los Angeles for West Burnett, 6 who is described as a white male, 6 years of age, 3 feet 5 inches tall.  He has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs 45 pounds.

According to CHP the suspect is Nishia Burnett-Hayer, 35 and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

 

The suspect was last seen driving a 2004 Gold BMW 530I, with California License Plate “6WAP644.”

CHP and Los Angeles police are asking for anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

