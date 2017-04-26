VOTE: Do you think the current tax system is fair?
Bowler Using Both Hands Bowls Perfect Game In Less Than 2 Minutes

April 26, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: bowling, Perfect Game

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A New York bowler has rolled a perfect 300 game in less than 90 seconds.

Ben Ketola hit 12 straight strikes in 86.9 seconds on April 5 at 281 Bowl in Cortland.

The 23-year-old Preble man raced from one lane to the next at the 10-lane facility and registered the strikes using a different ball on each lane. He used Lanes 1 and 2 twice.

Ketola is a 225-average, two-handed bowler who works at the bowling alley. He tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse he “honestly wasn’t expecting to do it.”

There is no official speed record listed by the United States Bowling Congress. Pro bowler Tom Dougherty threw a perfect game over 12 lanes in 111 seconds in 2015.

