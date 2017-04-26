Californians Reported The Most UFO Sightings In The US In Recent Years

April 26, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: UFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — A recently published book on reported UFOs sightings found California had the most visual encounters with unidentified objects in the United States, including hundreds of reported sightings in the Bay Area.

The book analyzed more than 120,000 reports of UFOs and found Californians believed they’d come in contact with extraterrestrial life more often than anyone else in the country.

“We found that UFOs were sighted in every county in the United States. Every county had at least one sighting sometime in the past 15 years,” explained “UFO Sightings Desk Reference” co-author Cheryl Costa.

Using data from the Mutual UFO Network or MUFON and the National UFO Reporting Center, she said Californians reported seeing nearly 16,000 UFOs between 2001 and 2015.

“We think a great deal of it has to do with California’s weather,” said Costa.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

