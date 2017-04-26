WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

CHP Plane Hit By Laser Pointer Over Citrus Heights, Man Arrested

April 26, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a laser at a law enforcement plane.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their fixed-wing planes was flying on a mission when it was hit by the light of a green laser pointer.

Officers were able to pinpoint the exact place in Citrus Heights the laser came from and soon arrested a 36-year-old man.

No officers were hurt in the incident and the plane landed safely, CHP says.

