CHP Plane Hit By Laser Pointer Over Citrus Heights, Man Arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a laser at a law enforcement plane.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their fixed-wing planes was flying on a mission when it was hit by the light of a green laser pointer.
Officers were able to pinpoint the exact place in Citrus Heights the laser came from and soon arrested a 36-year-old man.
No officers were hurt in the incident and the plane landed safely, CHP says.