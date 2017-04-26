VOTE: Do you think the current tax system is fair?
Elusive Even As Concrete: Sasquatch Statues Vanish From Ohio Store

April 26, 2017 4:45 PM

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are on the lookout for Bigfoot after a gift shop owner reported that statues of the hairy creature vanished from outside her store.

Arlene Fitzer tells WFMJ-TV (http://bit.ly/2oM21Rw ) in Youngstown that the three hand-painted, concrete statues disappeared from Farmer Dave’s Gift Shop between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Fitzer suspects they were stolen but says they would have been difficult to lift and to hide. She’s reviewing surveillance video for clues.

Two statues had been mounted on pedestals in front of her shop in Beaver Township, in rural northeast Ohio.

One is 3.5 feet (1.07 meters) tall. Another is 2.25 feet (0.69 meters). The third is considered the “baby” Bigfoot.

Fitzer says they range in value from $55 to $150.

