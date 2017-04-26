Giants Recall OF/1B Michael Morse From River Cats

by Russell Preston

SACRAMENTO (Sports 1140 KHTK) — The San Francisco Giants, still looking to turn their 7-14 season around, have a couple holes in the outfield. To help remedy the situation, on Wednesday they have reportedly called up Michael Morse from the Sacramento River Cats.

Source: #SFGiants have called up Mike Morse. No word on accompanying move. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 26, 2017

The team also recalled utility infielder Kelby Tomlinson to rejoin the Giants as Brandon Crawford will be away from the team to attend the services for his sister-in-law while on the Bereavement list.

Official from Giants: Crawford on bereavement leave, Morse contract purchased, Tomlinson recalled, Span to 10-day DL, Parker to 60-day DL. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) April 26, 2017

With Jarrett Parker, Denard Span and Mac Williamson recovering from injuries (although the latter is close to coming back), the Giants have resorted to using veteran Drew Stubbs, utility infielder Eduardo Nunez and the struggling Gorkys Hernandez to fill in the gaps to no avail. Granted, Stubbs has appeared in just two games but is 0-7 with two strikeouts and a walk.

Morse, 35, was a World Series hero in Game 7 back in 2014, driving in the championship-clinching run against the Kansas City Royals. After spending the last two seasons struggling with the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Morse signed a minor league contract with the Giants this winter.

The first baseman/left fielder had a good chance to crack the opening day lineup until he suffered a concussion in the last week of spring training. Since then, he’s been rehabbing with the San Jose Giants and River Cats. In six minor league games this year, Morse is hitting .250 (5-20) with a double and three RBIs while spending time at both left field and first base.

Despite hitting 16 home runs with 61 RBIs in the regular season with the Giants in 2014, Morse will forever be remembered for hitting the game-tying home run in the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. This was the home run that setup Travis Ishikawa’s famous walk-off home run in the ninth inning:

It’s not yet clear when Morse will make his first start, or his first appearance, but the Giants have a much-needed power bat on the bench to help spark their offense.

Welcome back, Morse.