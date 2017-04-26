VOTE: Do you think the free speech rights of conservative speakers are being violated?

Investigators Link Two Bodies Found In Arden-Arcade Area

April 26, 2017 12:21 AM
Filed Under: Arden, arden-arcade, Crime, Homicide, murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Heartbroken neighbors could be seen in an emotional embrace, stung by
a tragic loss at their Arden apartment complex.  Apartment manager Linda Zachmeyer was found stabbed to death in her own unit.

“She’s the last one in the world that deserved this to happen to her,” neighbor Dave Seymore said. “She never did anything to hurt anybody.”

As Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies began meticulously combing through her apartment-turned-murder scene,
investigators were already processing a separate bloody scene blocks away at an upscale Arden shopping complex.
A body found in the parking lot with trauma to the torso — possibly self-inflicted.   Investigators Identified it as Zachmeyer’s nephew.

“So detectives have a lot of work, trying to track the male’s movements, trough the late nights and early morning hours,” sergeant Tony Turnbull said.

Deputies are looking into neighbors accounts that Zachmeyer recently invited her nephew into her home.

Dave Seymour a friend of Zachmeyer told CBS13,  “What I know about it is this woman took this kid in, it was her nephew, and opened her door to him when no one else in the family would.”

