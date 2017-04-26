Skittles in Oakland; The Drive – 04/26/17

April 26, 2017 9:23 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Marshawn Lynch signing with the Oakland Raiders, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder getting eliminated by the Houston Rockets, and Derek Jeter buying the Miami Marlins on The Morning Brew. Then, the gang talk about the 3v3 Basketball League beginning this summer and throw a try to make Kayte laugh contest.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue with the joke competition before Threefer Madness featuring Russel Westbrook, the NFL Draft, and Fox Sports going after the Sacramento Kings. CBS Radio’s Brian Jones of Gio and Jones joins The Drive to break down the upcoming NFL Draft.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to recap everything that has happened in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Then, a story about a giant rabbit plus Re-Brew to end the show.

