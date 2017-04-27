Angela Greenwood

Email: agreenwood@kovr.com

Twitter: @AGreenwoodNews

Angela on Facebook

Angela joined the CBS13 team in April 2017 as a weeknight reporter and anchor. The two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist is thrilled to be continuing her career in Sacramento, so close to her hometown in the East Bay Area.

Angela is a passionate storyteller who prides herself in helping people, forming connections and trying to make the community a better place.

She says Sacramento has always been on the top of her list of news markets to work in, and says she couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work for such a great team.

Before coming to CBS13, Angela reported in Joplin, Missouri where she not only covered the deadly 2011 Joplin tornado but lived through the devastation after her own apartment was destroyed. During her time in the Midwest, Angela won The Kansas Association of Broadcast Award for an in-depth piece about mothers using meth while pregnant. She also won third place for her coverage of a “storm hero.”

In 2012, Angela moved back to California to report at the NBC and CBS affiliates in Fresno. There, she won an Emmy for a feature story on a boy with autism and his friendship with the garbage man. Most recently, Angela was the investigative reporter for CBS47, bringing to light corruption and injustices.

Angela graduated from San Francisco Stae University (GO GATORS!) with a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

In her spare time, Angela enjoys volunteer work and exploring her community. Her favorite past time is spending time with her husband and two young children.

If you see Angela out and about, please feel free to say hello!

