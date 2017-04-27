Eighth-Grader Accused Of Selling Marijuana Gummy Bears

April 27, 2017 5:55 PM

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) – An eighth-grade student in Southern California has been arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana gummy bears to classmates.

Chula Vista police arrested the boy Wednesday at Bonita Vista Middle School in the San Diego suburb. He was later released to his parents.

His name wasn’t made public because he’s a minor.

Authorities say two students who bought the drug-laced candy became ill. They were treated at the school and released to their parents.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch