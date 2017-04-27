Elderly Woman Killed On High School Track Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —“She fought, she kicked, pulled her hair and she was trying to do something,” the surviving sister said.

Through the safety of her screen door, she tells us her 61-year-old sister fought back like her life depended on it. And it did.

“She said ‘Oh my God lord help me,’ because she had no more energy,” she said.

Her sister was on her morning walk with her 86-year old neighbor Fusako Petrus on the running tracks they’ve walked countless times together. But this time, deputies say a complete stranger jumped out from behind a backstop of a baseball field. His first target was the 61-year-old.

“The 86-year-old victim turned around and came to the aid of her friend. once she got there, the suspect turned his attention to the 86 year old victim—assaulted her and caused injuries that inevitably caused her death,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Deputies say the attacker used two weapons: his fists and feet. And he had one motive: sexual assault.

“Fusako died yesterday died yesterday protecting her friend,” said family friend Vicki Butler.

She says Fusako witnessed her running partner being choked and used everything at her disposal to fight off the vicious man.

“Fusako started hitting him with her walking stick, and it allowed the other lady to escape and get help,” she said.

The 61-year-old’s sister is relieved, but saddened.

“We’re grateful that she’s alive but at the same time we feel devastated for our neighbor,” said the sister.