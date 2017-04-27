Gun Owners Looking To Abide By New Law Can’t Register Assault Rifles

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gun owners looking to abide by the new California laws are hitting a major road block.

Assembly Bill 1135 and Senate Bill 880 became effective Jan. 1 of this year and part of the new law requires those who have assault weapons to register them by Jan. 1 2018.

But the website to do so isn’t working

Many gun owners are frustrated and say it’s been months that they’ve been trying to register and can’t. They’re concerned that if it’s not resolved soon, there will be a mad dash to meet the deadline, only eight months away.

“They said it would be easily done through the internet, and that they won’t charge you more than $15 and that it was an easy process, but that’s not turned out to be the case,” said Sacramento gun owner John who didn’t wish to use his last name.

John says when he goes on the CA Department of Justice website to register online, he sees a message in red that reads in part:

“The ability to register an assault weapon … is not yet available. At this time, the regulations are still pending, however, they should be effective in the very near future. Please continue to check the Bureau of Firearms website for updates.”

Josh Deaser, owner of Just Guns in Sacramento says being in limbo is frustrating – especially given a January 1st deadline.

“As we go into the fifth month of the year, nothing is in place, we don’t know what to do what not to do,” said Deasesr.

Deaser doesn’t understand the hold-up and questions the DOJ’s plan for working through regulations.

“The plan is there, the procedure is already there from the previous assault weapon ban, so there isn’t a reason why it isn’t set up,” he said.

The concern for gun owners is the serious consequences they could face if their assault weapon is not properly registered.

“The penalties for any gun law infractions are severe, and I don’t want to get close to having any infraction,” said John.

A spokesperson for the CA department of Justice didn’t offer much and no timeframe, but simply said they are working through the regulations and will provide enough time for people to register.