San Francisco 49ers Pick DE Solomon Thomas With No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive end Solomon Thomas from Stanford with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.
The 49ers traded the No. 2 pick to the Bears for the No. 3 pick, a third and fourth round pick this year and the Bears’ 3rd round pick next year.
Thomas had 8.5 sacks for the Cardinal and 61 tackles, including 14 for a loss, last season.
This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.
The Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick. The Bears chose University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.