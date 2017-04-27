San Francisco 49ers Pick DE Solomon Thomas With No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 5:29 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive end Solomon Thomas from Stanford with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

The 49ers traded the No. 2 pick to the Bears for the No. 3 pick, a third and fourth round pick this year and the Bears’ 3rd round pick next year.

Thomas had 8.5 sacks for the Cardinal and 61 tackles, including 14 for a loss, last season.

This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.

The Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick. The Bears chose University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch