Suspect In Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In California

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Santiago Martinez-Flores was taken into custody in Southern California.
Martinez-Flores has a criminal record dating back to 1994. The sheriff’s office said he was deported to Mexico in March 2001 after being imprisoned in Oregon for about two years.
Court records show he had been found guilty of assault, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to perform duties of a driver.
The assault occurred in late February while the girl was sleeping in an apartment near Portland. Authorities say she woke up during the assault and later described the suspect.
