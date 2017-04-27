Tom Hanks Boycotting The Raiders

April 27, 2017 9:57 AM
Actor Tom Hanks has announced his boycott of the Oakland Raiders.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the relocation to Las Vegas isn’t sitting well with Hanks.

He was at a fundraiser for San Francisco-based nonprofits this week, and went on a rant about the team and the upcoming move.

Read his statement below.

“When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years.

You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone’s throw of the fountains of Caesar’s Palace, and call them the Raiders.

Here’s the thing I don’t quite understand. And I’m not trying to — this isn’t one of the (many) causes I’m fighting for. I’m just thinking as a fan: It’s a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they’re going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building.”

