Tom Hanks Boycotting The Raiders

Actor Tom Hanks has announced his boycott of the Oakland Raiders.
According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the relocation to Las Vegas isn’t sitting well with Hanks.
He was at a fundraiser for San Francisco-based nonprofits this week, and went on a rant about the team and the upcoming move.
Read his statement below.
“When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years.
You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone’s throw of the fountains of Caesar’s Palace, and call them the Raiders.
Here’s the thing I don’t quite understand. And I’m not trying to — this isn’t one of the (many) causes I’m fighting for. I’m just thinking as a fan: It’s a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they’re going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building.”