HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Marshawn Lynch playing in the East Bay, the latest in the opening round in the NBA Playoffs, and the layoffs at ESPN for Morning Brew. Then, some conversation on hitting for the cycle in baseball. Finally, some NFL Draft biggest busts talk to end the hour.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate play a game involving old baseball names before Threefer Madness featuring Marshawn Lynch, Rajon Rondo, and the NBA Finals. Then, Dave shares his struggles of wanting to root for the Raiders even though he is a die-hard 49ers fan.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger joins The Drive to talk about his first full season as the Kings head coach and his upcoming basketball camp. Then, a conversation about movies, TV shows, and Steph Curry’s shoes. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Dave Joerger interview here: