Urias Makes Solid 2017 Debut As Dodgers Beat Giants In 10

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Run-scoring singles by Andrew Toles and Justin Turner in the 10th inning led the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory Thursday against the San Francisco Giants after Los Angeles pitcher Julio Urias made a solid start in his 2017 debut.

The Dodgers, who had lost to the Giants in 10 innings the night before, loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th on two walks and an infield hit. Toles followed with a tie-breaking single, Kike Hernandez had a sacrifice fly and Turner extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. Chris Taylor drove in the fifth run with a bases-loaded walk.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win, striking out the side in the ninth inning, as the Dodgers managed a split of the four-game series. The loser was Cory Gearrin (0-1), who walked the only batter he faced leading off the 10th inning.

Urias allowed one run in 5 2-3 innings after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game.

The 20-year-old Urias, who went 5-2 in four stints with the Dodgers last season, allowed four hits, walked four and struck out four.

The Giants scored their only run on a walk, a two-base throwing error by Urias on a pickoff attempt and a single by Christian Arroyo that nicked Urias’ glove on its way to center field. That hit knocked Urias out of the game.

Giants starter Matt Moore allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out eight. The only run he allowed came on a first-inning home run by Corey Seager, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner will start rehab on Friday, but manager Bruce Bochy said “he’s got some work ahead of him to get ready.” Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, bruised ribs and sprained his pitching shoulder last week in a dirt bike accident and is expected to be out about two months. . OF Denard Span was scheduled for an MRI on his shoulder and wasn’t able to do any rehab activities Thursday. He is on the 10-day DL and has not played since last Saturday, when he crashed into the outfield wall in Denver.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a six-game home stand with RHP Kenta Maeda on the mound against Philadelphia. In his last start, Maeda allowed a career-worst six runs and nine hits in five innings at Arizona.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija makes the start in the opener of a three-game weekend home series against San Diego. Samardzija has lost each of his four starts this season and has a 7.40 ERA, the highest among NL starters.

