Body Found During Fire At Pollock Pines Home

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found during a fire at a home in El Dorado County.
The scene is along the 9000 block of North Street in the Pollock Pines area.
Crews from the El Dorado County Fire District responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and found a home quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters went to work, but while battling the flames they discovered a person’s body.
The fire has been put out and investigators are now at the scene.
No details about the person found have been released.