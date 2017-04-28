Mother’s Quest For Answers In Daughter’s Murder Continues More Than A Decade Later

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The mother of a murdered Sacramento woman has made it her mission to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

Christie Wilson disappeared after a night of gambling at Thunder Valley Casino in October of 2005. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving the casino with a man she had met while gambling.

Mario Garcia would later be arrested, charged, and convicted of murdering the 27-year-old.

It was a case that made history. Never before in Placer County had prosecutors been able to get a guilty verdict in a murder case where no body was ever found.

It’s been nearly 12 years and Wilson’s body has never been found. Yet her mother, Debbie Boyd, visits her favorite spot along the Northern California coast often.

“For me, I just love to come and be by myself and reflect. It just makes me feel a lot closer to Christie”, Debbie tells CBS13 as we met her in the seaside community of Capitola, just south of Santa Cruz.

It is here where a plaque has been dedicated in Christie’s honor.

Debbie goes on to say, “You know, without ever being able to find Christie’s body, where do you go? What do you do? How do you memorialize your loved one?”

This still-grieving mother has now reached a turning point in her journey.

“I made this decision with no expectation at all”, she tells CBS13.

What does that decision involve? What happened when CBS 13 sent a letter to Christie Wilson’s convicted killer? And where does Debbie Boyd go from here?

