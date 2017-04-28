Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From Hoarder Home In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Dozens of dogs have been rescued from a hoarder home in Stockton, police say.
The scene is along the 9000 block of Ledgewood Avenue.
Stockton police and workers with the City of Stockton Animal Shelter are at the home Friday morning taking and evaluating the animals.
Animal control says there are more than 50 dogs and at least 10 cats inside the home.
The Animal Protection League will be helping with costs of caring for the rescued animals. Anyone looking to make a donation to help the animals is asked to go to organization’s website.