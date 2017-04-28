Fire Lit Outside Fairfield Police Department, Man Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A man is suspected of starting three small fires in Fairfield, including one right in front of the police department.
The incidents started late Thursday night. Fairfield police say a small propane canister was lit on fire and exploded in front of the police department’s windows.
Investigators believe the man also tried to do the same thing at an apartment complex along North Texas Street. He’s also suspected of trying to light a car on fire, police say.
No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.
A bomb squad is currently at the apartment complex along the 2900 block of North Texas Street. Police are warning residents that they may hear loud popping sounds as officers deal with the situation.
The man has been arrested and is now booked at Solano County Jail. His name has not been released at the moment.