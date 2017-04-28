Kayte Christensen: Roger Goodell Continues To Prove How Un-woke He Really Is

My favorite moment from the first round of the NFL draft was hearing 80,000 fans boo Commissioner Roger Goodell the moment he took the stage.

Goodell may be the most hated figure in professional sports today. And lets be honest, it’s largely his own doing. I have no sympathy for the man.

The worst part is he does himself NO favors in terms of improving his image or general likeability. Take his appearance on ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike when he shared the must moronic un-woke take on the use of marijuana.

Dr. Goodell said the following, “I think you still have to look at a lot of aspects of marijuana use. Is it something that can be negative to the health of our players? You’re ingesting smoke, so that’s not usually a positive thing. It does have an addictive nature. There are a lot of compounds in marijuana that might not be healthy for players long term. It’s not as simple as someone just wants to feel better after a game. We really want to help our players … but I want to make sure the negative consequences aren’t something that we’ll be held accountable for years down the road.”

I’m just going to pass right over the ingesting smoke part because that’s just too damn easy and go straight to the “compounds” in marijuana he says “might not be healthy for players long term”.

Funny he should worry about players ingesting said compounds in medical marijuana when:

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE, is far and away the biggest health concern plaguing the NFL. What about the negative consequences of a contact sport that is basically the equivalent of getting into a car crash day in and day out? But no, we must be more concerned about the long term health affects of weed! SCIENCE has proven that medical marijuana (which is specifically designed to remove the THC) is literally used on small children to control a number of things including debilitating seizures. This is NOT an alternative fact Mr. Goodell. All you have to do is read the news. He has shown absolutely zero concern about the rampant use of Toradol injections in NFL training rooms like they’re passing out shots of B-12. Yes, it makes much more sense to allow the excessive use of highly addictive pharmaceutical drugs that were created specifically for the use of severe post-operative pain.

The cherry on top of this whole thing is when Roger Goodell said “We really want to help our players” because we all know Goodell’s primary concern is not the players in uniform who are the reason the NFL is the biggest money maker of the three major sports leagues. His only concern is filling billionaires’ pockets with more money regardless of the cost the actual players have to pay.

I am so tired of the constant diarrhea that spews from this man’s mouth. I just can’t take it anymore.