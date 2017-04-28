Round 1 Winners; The Drive – 04/28/17

April 28, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Gareon Conley, NFL Draft, Oakland Raiders, Reuben Foster, Roger Goodell, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Solomon Thomas

HOUR 1:

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down the draft picks by the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders plus, some NBA Playoff talk for Morning Brew. Then, more on the 49ers draft picks and why they are one of the major winners in the draft so far. Also, more on the Raiders pick and how it addresses an immediate need.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down some of the other major moves in the NFL Draft before Threefer Madness featuring John Lynch, the NBA Playoffs, and a battle of the drafts. Then, NFL scout Chris Landry joins The Drive to break down and share his opinions on the opening round of the draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Draft expert Corey Chavous joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the 1st round of the NFL Draft and his projections for the remaining rounds. Then, some news involving LaVar Ball and endorsement deals before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Corey Chavous interview here:

 

