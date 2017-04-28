SeaWorld San Diego Gets A Furry Surprise: A Baby Sea Lion

April 28, 2017 4:11 AM
Filed Under: Baby, Sea Lion, SeaWorld, SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.

The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.

The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.

The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a feeding tube because the mother is too sick to care for her.

The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin from algae.

The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch