Sex Offender Move To Yuba County Delayed By Oroville Dam Emergency To Move Forward

April 28, 2017 2:15 PM
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – A judge has approved the plan for a convicted sexually violent predator to be placed in Yuba County.

Eldridge Lindsey Chaney, Jr. had originally been allowed to be placed in Yuba County, but the Oroville Dam spillway emergency put those plans on hold. Now that evacuations have been lifted, the judge has ruled that the area is the best option available for Chaney.

The relocation plan had been met with backlash in Yuba County. However, the DA’s office notes that all hearings about Chaney’s relocation are done, meaning the public can no longer weigh in.

The sheriff’s office and Liberty Healthcare will be working to place Chaney at his new home.

Chaney will be under 24-hour supervision and will have to wear an ankle monitor, the DA’s office says.

Chaney has been living in an unincorporated part of Monterey County. He was convicted of several rapes in the Seaside area.

 

 

